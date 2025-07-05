Rs 6.5 lakh gold jewellery stolen from house in Pachpaoli

Advertisement



Nagpur: Thieves targeted a two-storey home in Buddha Nagar, behind Jaswant Tuli Mall, Pachpaoli in Nagpur, and decamped with gold jewellery worth Rs 6.5 lakh. The incident occurred in the early hours of July 4 when the house owner and his family were asleep on the upper floor.

Victim Pratik Nikhil Bagde (36) had locked the ground floor and retired upstairs after dinner. Between 1 am and 8:30 am, unidentified intruders broke the latch and lock of the main entrance, entered the house, and pried open the bedroom locker to steal valuables.

Based on Bagde’s complaint, Pachpaoli Police registered a case under Section 305(a) (house-breaking and theft) and Section 331(4) (criminal trespass with intent to commit theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).