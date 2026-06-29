Young woman robbed at sword-point after midnight in Nagpur’s Pardi

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Nagpur: A young woman was allegedly robbed at sword-point after two intruders, including a history-sheeter and his minor accomplice, forcibly entered her house in Pardi late on the night of June 25. The accused allegedly threatened to kill the victim before fleeing with her mobile phone and cash.

The incident took place in Talmale Wadi under the jurisdiction of Pardi Police Station.

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According to police, the victim was asleep at her residence along with her family when the accused, identified as Chetan Kasar, a local resident with a criminal record, allegedly barged into the house along with a juvenile accomplice.

Police said Kasar allegedly placed a sword on the woman’s neck and threatened to kill her if she resisted. The duo then allegedly snatched her mobile phone and decamped with around Rs 1,500 in cash kept inside her bag before escaping from the spot.

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Hearing the woman’s screams, nearby residents rushed to the house. However, by the time they arrived, both accused had fled. Local residents were reportedly able to identify the suspects and immediately alerted the police.

Acting swiftly on the information, a team from Pardi Police launched a search operation and subsequently traced and detained both the accused. The juvenile was taken into custody in accordance with legal procedures applicable to minors.

Police officials said the prime accused, Chetan Kasar, has a previous criminal history and is known to the police. Both accused are being interrogated to ascertain whether they were involved in any other criminal offences in the area.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

The incident has once again raised concerns over law and order and the safety of residents in the locality. Police, however, said all aspects of the case are being thoroughly investigated and that appropriate legal action will be taken against those involved.

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