Published On : Mon, Jun 29th, 2026
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Venezuela scrambles to find survivors, quake toll 1450

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At least 1,450 people have died since last week’s devastating earthquakes in Venezuela, according to a top lawmaker, CNN reported.

US Southern Command said their frantic efforts continue on ground as first responders assisted US Marine climbing through rubble.

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In a post on X, the US Southern Command said, “Racing against the clock to save lives in Venezuela: First responders assist a U.S. Marine climbing through rubble during a search for survivors in earthquake-damaged structures. Operating day and night, these crews continue to support international search and rescue operations across the hardest-hit communities. At the direction of SOUTHCOM, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting US Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela.”

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez announced on Sunday the creation of a presidential commission to assess the condition of housing and infrastructure damaged by the powerful earthquakes that struck the South American country, and extended school closures for another week, as per CNN. The strongest quake to hit Venezuela in more than a century could not have come at a worse time for the country.

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Venezuela’s once-booming economy had already been crippled by years of US-led sanctions, hyperinflation, government corruption and mismanagement of the oil sector, despite sitting on the world’s largest oil reserves. Its GDP has shrunk by roughly 80% since 2013, as per CNN.

Then came the US capture of former President Nicolas Maduro in January.

In his place, Rodriguez has been cautiously liberalizing the economy and courting foreign oil companies, while currying favor with Washington pragmatically and seeking relief from crushing sanctions.

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