Young woman killed, friend injured as cement mixer truck hits bike in Pardi

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Nagpur: A joyous motorcycle ride turned into a heartbreaking tragedy when a 25-year-old woman lost her life and her friend sustained serious injuries after a speeding cement mixer truck allegedly rammed into their two-wheeler before fleeing the scene in Pardi on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Indrayani Devendra Vairagade (25), a resident of Old Mangalwari, behind Suryakant Saoji Bhojanalaya in Nagpur. Her friend, Vivek Gulabchand Gupta (27), a resident of Navin Nagar in Pardi, is undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the accident.

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According to the complaint lodged by Vivek Gupta, the accident occurred between 10.40 am and 11 am on June 28 near Suruchi Company on Bhandara Road under the jurisdiction of Pardi Police Station.

Police said Vivek and Indrayani were travelling on a motorcycle (MH-49-AU-9188) when a cement mixer truck approaching from behind allegedly attempted to overtake them. During the manoeuvre, the truck driver allegedly drove the heavy vehicle at high speed and in a rash and negligent manner, striking the motorcycle from the right side.

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The impact threw both riders onto the road, leaving them critically injured. Instead of stopping to help the victims, the truck driver allegedly sped away from the spot, leaving the injured lying on the road.

Passers-by and local residents immediately rushed to their aid and shifted both victims to Bhavani Hospital for emergency treatment.

Despite doctors’ efforts, Indrayani Vairagade succumbed to her injuries shortly after being admitted to the hospital. Doctors declared her dead during treatment. Vivek Gupta, who suffered serious injuries in the crash, continues to receive medical care.

Based on Vivek Gupta’s complaint, Pardi Police have registered a case against the unidentified cement mixer truck driver under Sections 281, 106(1) and 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 134, 177 and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act for rash and negligent driving, causing death by negligence and fleeing the accident scene.

The police have launched a search to trace the absconding truck driver and identify the vehicle involved. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the area and collecting other evidence to establish the sequence of events.

The tragic accident has once again highlighted the dangers posed by rash driving of heavy vehicles on Nagpur’s busy roads and renewed concerns over the increasing number of fatal hit-and-run incidents in the city.

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