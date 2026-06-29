Informer turns accused after CCTV reveals he planted MD drugs under woman's scooter to falsely implicate her

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Nagpur: In a startling case of personal vendetta, the Crime Branch Unit-II of Nagpur Police foiled an alleged attempt to falsely implicate a woman in a narcotics case after CCTV footage exposed a man secretly placing MD drugs beneath her scooter before alerting the police.

The accused, identified as Gopal Kisan Zhodge (37), a resident of Parishram Colony on Narsala Road in Mhalgi Nagar, has been arrested. Police have booked him under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

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According to police, officers of Crime Branch Unit-II had received specific information that narcotic drugs were concealed in a moped parked near Sahil Complex in Tawakkal Layout on Katol Bypass Road under Wadi Police Station limits. Acting on the tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at around 9.10 pm on June 28.

During the search, the team recovered two zip-lock pouches containing 8.9 grams of MD powder hidden beneath the footrest of a black moped parked at the spot.

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However, the case took an unexpected turn when the owner of the vehicle, a woman, denied any knowledge of the contraband. She insisted that the drugs did not belong to her and requested police to examine CCTV footage from the surrounding area, claiming that someone might have deliberately planted the narcotics on her vehicle.

Taking her claim seriously, investigators scanned footage from nearby surveillance cameras. The recordings allegedly showed Gopal Zhodge approaching the parked moped and discreetly hiding the packets of MD powder beneath its footrest before leaving the area.

Police immediately traced and detained the suspect. During interrogation, Zhodge confessed that he had planted the drugs on the woman’s vehicle due to a personal dispute with her. Investigators said he admitted to informing the police about the concealed narcotics with the intention of getting the woman falsely implicated in a serious NDPS case.

Police described the alleged act as a calculated conspiracy to misuse the criminal justice system for personal revenge.

The accused was arrested, and police seized the 8.9 grams of MD powder, a mobile phone and the moped, collectively valued at around Rs 85,000.

A case has been registered at Wadi Police Station under Sections 231, 233 and 241 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 8(c) and 22(b) of the NDPS Act.

The accused has been handed over to Wadi Police for further investigation. Police are also probing whether he acted alone or had sought assistance from anyone in planning the alleged conspiracy.

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