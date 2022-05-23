Young woman dies in road mishap in Koradi

Advertisement

Nagpur: A young woman riding pillion was killed as a rashly driven tractor trolley rammed her two-wheeler in Koradi police area on Sunday afternoon. The tractor driver has reportedly been arrested.

The deceased, Chetana Bhimrao Dhok (34), resident of Gumthi, Kamptee, was riding pillion on her husband’s Jupiter moped (MH-40/CG 4741) around 3.45 pm on Sunday. As they reached in front of outpost of MSEB security guard on Koradi Mandir-Suradevi Road, the recklessly driven tractor-trolley (MH-40/CA 3162), driven by Tejram Giridharlal Shahu (19), resident of NDRF Camp, Koradi, dashed against their moped. Chetana,. as a result, suffered critical injuries and died on the spot.