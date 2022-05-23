MSRTC restarts tourist bus facility in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: After Covid-19 pandemic and prolonged strike by its employees, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has restarted running tourist buses every Sunday and public holidays from 8 am from Ganeshpeth Bus Stand in Nagpur.

The tourist buses started running from Sunday, May 22. Interestingly, the MSRTC is allowing the passengers to book tickets on the spot. Earlier, ticket bookings used to be online only. The buses will take the passengers to Surabardi, Dhapewada, Adasa, Khindsi, Ramtek, Dragon Palace and return to Nagpur around 7 pm.