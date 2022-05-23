MSRTC restarts tourist bus facility in Nagpur

Nagpur: After Covid-19 pandemic and prolonged strike by its employees, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has restarted running tourist buses every Sunday and public holidays from 8 am from Ganeshpeth Bus Stand in Nagpur.
The tourist buses started running from Sunday, May 22. Interestingly, the MSRTC is allowing the passengers to book tickets on the spot. Earlier, ticket bookings used to be online only. The buses will take the passengers to Surabardi, Dhapewada, Adasa, Khindsi, Ramtek, Dragon Palace and return to Nagpur around 7 pm.
According to reports, the MSRTC will increase the frequency of tourist buses as per the bookings. Initially, booking will be made for 44 passengers. But the Corporation will increase the number of tourist buses if the bookings exceed.
Bus fare is Rs 295:
The MSRTC will charge Rs 295 per passenger for travelling in tourist buses. Before October 2021, the per passenger fare was Rs 250. The fare for children between 5 and 12 years has also been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 15, reports said.