Nagpur: Youth collided with Addl Municipal Chief’s son in road mishap dies at hospital

Nagpur: Days after two persons, including the son of Additional Municipal Commissioner Ram Joshi, were injured in a road accident near Viveka Hospital in Trimurti Nagar, one of the youths succumbed to the injuries on Sunday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Omprakash alias Omi Purohit (29), a resident of Tekdi Road, Sitabuldi while Mayank Ram Joshi is being treated at the hospital.