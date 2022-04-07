Young woman crushed to death by truck in Gittikhadan

Advertisement

Nagpur: A young woman was crushed to death by a rashly driven truck in Gittikhadan police area in the midnight of Wednesday. The driver of the truck fled after the mishap fearing police action and is being searched.

The deceased, Priya Kailas Gajbhiye (25), resident of Welcome Society, Zingabai Takli, was returning home from Awasthi Nagar Square on her Activa moped (Mh-49/AX 0810) around 0045 hours of Wednesday. Midway on Gorewada road, a rashly driven truck hit Priya’s moped with forceful impact. She, as a result, fell on the road and was crushed by the truck. Priya died on the spot. The truck driver fled the spot after the mishap fearing police action.

Gittikhadan PSI Upadhyay has registered a case against the unidentified truck driver under Sections 279, 427, 304(A) of the IPC and searching for him.

