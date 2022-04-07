Stay cool: Heatwave starts taking toll in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: As the heatwave has gripped the Second Capital of Maharashtra, the heatstroke has started taking toll in the city. In the past two week, two persons died while 26 patients have reportedly been hospitalized due to heatstroke, according to a report in a local daily.

Amid rising temperatures, sunstroke has been one of the biggest threats. Doctors warn that such a case must be treated as a medical emergency. According to the data released by Deputy Director Health Services (DDHS), Nagpur Circle, the city has reported 26 heatstroke cases and two suspected deaths since March 1. The suspected deaths were reported between March 22 and April 4.

According to sources, the GMCH and Mayo Hospital are reporting heatstroke cases early this year. The heatstroke cases rise in April-end or in May. This year, a considerable number of cases are coming since mid-March. This is because the summer has set in early this year and the temperatures are already on higher sides.

A heatstroke or sunstroke happens when an individual is exposed to very high ambient temperatures. What happens then is that the patient experiences hyperthermia, i.e., their body temperature exceeds 107 degrees F and that is when the thermostat in the brain becomes dysfunctional. The sunstroke victims lose the normal mechanisms to deal with heat loss, such as sweating and body temperature control. The common symptoms presented by sunstroke patients include high body temperature, rapid pulse, difficulty in breathing, vomiting, fatigue, headache, muscle cramps and aches, and dizziness.

First-aid tips

• Rush the sunstroke patient to the nearest hospital

• Until help arrives, transfer the patient to a cool place

• Remove their clothing

• Spray water on their body or sponge them

• Switch on the fan or use ice packs to cool the patient

• Natural drinks or fruit extracts

• Sugarcane, buttermilk, lemon water and fruit juices

•Drink 2 glasses of water every 2 hours

• Avoid cold beverages

•Avoid junk, oily, too cold and too hot foods

• Always carry a water bottle when outdoors

