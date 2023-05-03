Young woman caught stealing garments at DMart in Wathoda

Nagpur: Nandanvan Police arrested a young woman for stealing readymade garments worth over Rs 9,000 from D Mart Supermarket at Wathoda Layout in Nagpur.

Identified as Savita Gopichand Bhosale (28), the accused is a resident of Lane No 6, Jattarodi, Imambada. Between 2.20 pm and 3.30 pm on April 30, Savita entered the supermarket as a customer. One of the employees in the supermarket noticed her stealing jeans, T-shirts and a shopping bag in the footage of the CCTV cameras. He immediately alerted Manager Sarang Sharadrao Umbakar. The manager informed the police about it.

A Nandanvan Police team rushed to the store. Women constables checked Savita and found the stolen garments and shopping bag worth Rs 9,074 with her which she had hidden. Police have taken Savita into custody and have registered a case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code against her.

