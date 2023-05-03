Close shave for man as reversing train crushes his car at Railway Crossing in Koradi

Nagpur: A goods train suddenly reversed and collided with a car and a motorcycle that were crossing the Bokhara Railway Crossing gate in the Koradi Police Station area late on Monday night.

The incident occurred at around 9:15 pm, and the car driver, Amol Narayan Gharmare (35), a resident of Plot No. 35, Mahakali Nagar, Manewada Ring Road, was able to save his life by jumping out of the car. However, the vehicle was heavily damaged in the incident.

Reports claimed that the gatekeeper on duty was not present when the accident occurred. According to the police, Gharmare works as a clerk with Adarsh Sanskar High School, Hasanbag. The car driver and the motorcycle rider sustained serious injuries in the accident and are currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the goods train passed through the railway crossing gate and then suddenly came in reverse, colliding with the car and the motorcycle that were crossing the railway track. Amol was shocked after seeing the train coming in reverse and jumped out of the car in the nick of time. The car was pushed by the train and it hit a motorcycle on the track. The motorcycle rider also jumped to save his life but suffered a fracture, according to the police.

The Koradi police have registered a case against the loco pilot of the goods train and the gatekeeper working at the railway gate under Sections 338, 427, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police officials stated that an investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the incident.

