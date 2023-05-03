Cong asks Assembly to discuss Maha sunstroke deaths

The Maharashtra Congress has demanded that a special session of the state legislature be convened to discuss issues including the death of more than a dozen people due to sunstroke last month and protests against a proposed oil refinery project at Barsu in Ratnagiri district.

A Congress delegation made the demand to Governor Ramesh Bais during a meeting with him at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Tuesday. Notably, 14 people died due to sunstroke after attending the ‘Maharashtra Bhushan’ award event in Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai on April 16.

A section of residents in and around Barsu in Ratnagiri have been opposing the proposed refinery as they fear the mega project will adversely affect the fragile biodiversity of the coastal Konkan region and also hit their livelihood. Speaking to reporters after meeting the governor on Tuesday, state Congress president Nana Patole alleged the incident that took place in Kharghar during the ‘Maharashtra Bhushan’ award ceremony was a “state-sponsored murder” and till date no case has been registered in this connection.

“Poor planning of the government was responsible for the incident. It should be investigated by a high court judge,” he said.

Patole also claimed that the Barsu refinery project was being imposed by the government on locals despite their opposition. The state government was using police force to oppress the locals and it wants to destroy the pristine environment of Konkan, he further claimed.

Patole further said farmers have suffered losses due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms and they should be given immediate help. The cultivators have been devastated by the weather change and the rate of farmer suicides has increased in the state, he said.

The Congress leader said they have demanded that the governor call a special session of the legislature to discuss all these issues. The delegation included former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan and state Congress working president Naseem Khan. Chavan said during the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government (which comprised the then unidivided Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress), the Maratha Reservation Sub-Committee chairman had demanded that the 50 per cent quota ceiling be relaxed.

