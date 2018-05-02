Young woman booked for abetting hubby’s suicide in Ajni

Nagpur: Ajni police have booked a young woman on the charges of abetting suicide by her husband over domestic feud on February 20, 2020.

The accused has been identified Senorita Singh alias Senorita Michael, resident of 101, Bhagwan Nagar, SD Infotech Apartment.

According to police sources, the accused Senorita was in relationship with Nehal Pramod Singh (23), resident of A-Block, 2F, Shridevi Ratan Complex, near Agyaram Devi Mandir Square. Later, both got married in the court.

Initially after marriage, accused Senorita and Nehal were staying at Nehal’s house. But since the stay was proving to be uncomfortable, Nehal’s father Pramod Jwalaprasad Singh (47) facilitated a rented house for Nehal and Senorita at 101, Bhagwan Nagar, SD Infotech Apartment. However, since the shifting to the new house, quarrels between Nehal and Senorita became usual over one domestic issue or another. On February 20, 2020, around 12 noon, Nehal ended his life by hanging to the ceiling fan at his flat.

Ajni Assistant PSI Santosh Shriramwar, based on complaint of Pramod Jwalaprasad Singh, booked the accused Senorita under Section 306 of the IPC. Further probe is underway.