Green Vigil appealed Nagpurians to celebrate an Eco-friendly Holi

Nagpur: Green Vigil Foundation, a Nagpur based NGO, working in the field of Environment Protection and Sustainable Development , conducted a Water Conservation & Eco – friendly Holi Campaign at Shankar nagar square ,accentuating on the acute water crisis Nagpur faced in the previous year.

Members of Green Vigil attracted citizens with colourful placards highlighting water scarcity, importance and need of water conservation, adopting Dry Holi or Tilak Holi- restricting wastage of water, using natural colours – gulab and herbal colours, avoiding water balloons, sparing dumb animals from the colour menace and keeping a check on burning plastics and other material during Holika Dehan ,releasing harmful gases in the atmosphere.

Surbhi Jaiswal, Team Lead, Green Vigil Foundation, described, the colours available in market contains toxic substances like copper sulfate ( in green colour), aluminum bromide ( in silver colour), prussian blue ( in blue colour), mercury sufate ( in red colour) and heavy metals like lead, chromium, cadmium, nickel, zinc, etc, which are highly injurious to health and few of them are cancer causing substances.

Mehul Kosurkar, Deputy Team Lead, stated we have initiated the campaign today, our members shall be conducting door to door campaign for next 15 days stressing on various practices to be implemented by Nagpurians to ensure water sustainability- meeting the water requirements in entire Maharashtra state throughout summer and restricting polluting our water bodies leading to deteriorated water quality and impacting on aquatic species.

Green Vigil Team members Kaustav Chatterjee, Surbhi Jaiswal, Mehul Kosurkar, Kalyani Vaidya, , Bishnudeo Yadav , Vrushali Shahane, Namrata Jhaveri, Priya Yadav, Digambar Nagpure, Ashwini Dable, Shubham Yerkhede, Anand Jain, Hasti Jhaveri, Komal Hatwar, Sanchita Dhomne, Rudransh Ithape ,Paras Jangade and others worked hard for the success of the program.