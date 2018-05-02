Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Wed, Mar 4th, 2020

    PIGCE’s annual cultural event ‘PACE 2K20’ on March 12

    Nagpur: Priyadarshani Indira Gandhi College of Engineering (PIGCE), Nagpur is hosting its annual cultural event ‘PACE 2K20’ on March 12, 2020. As a part of the event, various cultural and social activitites will be conducted.

    Sporting events were inaugurated on February 28, 2020. On the occasion, International Kabaddi player Madhavi Wankhede was the chief guest. Dr R M Dhoble, Principal, Priyadarshini Indira Gandhi College of Enginnering, Dr V B Datarkar, Principal, Jyotiba Physical College, Nagpur, Manoj Ambadkar, Sport In-charge, LTJSS, Abhijeet Bhuibhar, In-charge ‘PACE 2K20’, P S Kamble, Sports In-charge, PIGCE were present. All heads of departments were also present for the inauguration.

    Management, LTJSS gave their best wishes to PIGCE’s ‘PACE 2K20’ team for the success.

