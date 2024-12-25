Young Policeman Battling Dengue Survives Silent Heart Attack Thanks to Timely Care at Orange City Hospital

Advertisement













Nagpur: A 30-year-old policeman from Madhya Pradesh, stationed in Umrakhed village, Maharashtra, for election duty, narrowly escaped a life-threatening condition thanks to swift medical intervention at Orange City Hospital. The officer, who was suffering from fever and body aches, was initially admitted to a hospital in Yavatmal before being referred to Orange City Hospital as his condition deteriorated.

A Rare and Complex Case

Upon admission, the officer was diagnosed with Dengue fever, testing positive for Dengue NS1 with a dangerously low platelet count. While undergoing tests, an ECG revealed signs of Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS), indicating reduced blood flow to the heart. Despite having no typical symptoms of a heart attack, such as chest pain, further tests, including echocardiography, confirmed cardiac involvement.

Advertisement

Wenesday Rate Wed 25 Dec. 2024 Gold 24 KT 76,300/- Gold 22 KT 71,100/- Silver / Kg 88,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The critical challenge for the medical team was balancing the treatment for ACS, which required blood clot therapies and anti-platelet medications, against the already low platelet count caused by Dengue.

Multidisciplinary Approach Saves a Life

Under the supervision of Dr. Amar Aamle, a cardiologist, and Dr. Rajesh Atal, Senior Critical Care Physician, the hospital adopted a cautious and multidisciplinary approach. Dengue fever was managed conservatively until the platelet count improved, allowing the team to proceed with coronary angiography (CAG).

The procedure revealed a blood clot in one of the heart vessels. Given the risks, medical management was preferred over surgical intervention. Thanks to timely diagnosis and coordinated care between the cardiology and critical care teams, the young officer made a full recovery and was discharged with a normal platelet count.

Emphasis on Preventive Care

Dr. Usha Nair, Managing Director of Orange City Hospital, highlighted the importance of annual health check-ups for all age groups, emphasizing the growing need to address health concerns proactively.

Orange City Hospital’s Legacy

Celebrating 28 years of excellence, Orange City Hospital continues to set benchmarks in healthcare. The hospital has also achieved a zero post-surgical site infection rate in its recent annual survey, credited to its robust infection control practices.

This case underscores the importance of early diagnosis, a multidisciplinary approach, and expert care in saving lives, even in the most complex medical scenarios.