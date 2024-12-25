National Young Psychiatrists Conference YPCON24 concludes with Resounding Success

Advertisement













Nagpur: Young Psychiatrists Subcommittee IPS & Department of Psychiatry AIIMS Nagpur proudly announces successful conclusion of YPCON24 held on 21ST-22ND DECEMBER at AIIMS NAGPUR.

The event brought together 350 + Psychiatrists, thought leaders, and innovators from the field of Mental health for an engaging exchange of ideas, collaboration, and inspiration.

This year’s conference, themed “PSYCHIATRY REDEFINED:- GROW, LEARN & CONNECT,” featured 40 keynote speakers, 3 panel discussions, and 2 interactive workshops.

Stalwart in the field of Psychiatry Dr Laxmikant Rathi , Dr Amrit Pattojoshi, Dr Gautam Saha, Dr G P Rao, Dr Alka, Dr Henal Shah , Dr Shekhar Seshadri, Dr Sudhir Bhave, Dr Avinash D’Souza were few noted speakers of the conference.

The Conference was inaugurated in the august Presence of Dr Prashant Joshi ( Director Aiims Nagpur), Dr Laxmikant Rathi ( President Indian Psychiatric Society), Dr Amrit Pattojoshi ( Secretary Indian Psychiatric Society), Dr Suyog Jaiswal ( Organizing Chairman) & Dr Pritam Chandak ( Organizing Secretary)

While Addressing to the Media Dr Pritam Chandak Organizing Secretary for YPCON24 said ‘This conference has demonstrated the power of collaboration and innovation in addressing some of the most pressing challenges in our field.’

The conference also facilitated networking opportunities, fostering new partnerships and collaborations.

Feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the quality of the sessions, the caliber of speakers, and the opportunities to engage with industry leaders.

Dr Suyog Jaiswal, Dr Pritam Chandak, Dr Sreelaxmi V, Dr Samiksha Sahu, Dr Dhruv Parmar, Dr Abha Bang Soni,Dr Sonakshi Jyrwa, Dr Gaurav Singh, Dr Pritisha Saxena worked very hard for the success of the conference.