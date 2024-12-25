Fadnavis at Nagpur Meet: ‘Faced Challenges Bravely, Power Hasn’t Changed Me’

Advertisement













Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, speaking at a ‘Meet the Press’ event in Nagpur, outlined his vision for the state’s development while emphasizing his grounded leadership. “I have faced every challenge courageously, and power doesn’t go to my head,” he asserted, highlighting his commitment to responsible governance.

The Chief Minister announced ambitious plans to boost regional growth, stating that not only Gadchiroli but also Chandrapur, Gondia, Bhandara, and Wardha will receive focused attention for development. “These regions will get the upper hand in our efforts to drive progress and prosperity,” he declared, signaling a major push for infrastructure and industrial expansion.

He also reiterated his goal to lower electricity tariffs within the next two to three years, ensuring affordable energy for the state’s citizens. “This is a commitment we are confident of achieving,” Fadnavis added.

In a significant policy announcement, Fadnavis revealed plans for a dedicated Digital Media Policy across Maharashtra. “We recognize the importance of digital platforms and will introduce a comprehensive policy to enhance their regulation and utilization for development,” he said, aiming to align with the digital era’s demands.

The press meet served as a platform for Fadnavis to highlight his government’s achievements and lay out a roadmap for Maharashtra’s growth, with a focus on sustainable development and inclusive progress.

