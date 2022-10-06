Young nurse dies in road mishap in Koradi

Nagpur: A negligently parked truck claimed the life of a young nurse in Koradi police limits on Wednesday evening.

The deceased, Pranjali Umrao Gawande (22), was resident of Plot No. 36, Ward No. 6, Dahegaon Rangari, and was working as a nurse at Suretech Hospital.

According to police, on Wednesday around 7.45 pm, Pranjali was going for duty on her Activa moped (MH-40/AW 4745). Midway near Prakash Gas Repairing Shop on Saoner Road, a truck (RJ-04/GC 1144) was parked negligently. As it was raining heavily, Pranjali could not spot the parked truck and rammed her Activa onto it from behind. As a result, she suffered critical injuries and died on the spot.

Koradi PSI Dhurve, based on a complaint lodged by Prajwal Umrao Gawande (22), booked the unidentified truck driver under Sections 279, 283, 304(A) of the IPC. Further probe is underway.

