Hudkeshwar police arrest two for lifting two-wheelers from Nagpur, selling them in Wardha

Nagpur: Hudkeshwar police have rounded up two men allegedly lifting vehicles from Nagpur and selling it in Wardha district. The cops have also recovered 10 bikes and a moped collectively worth Rs 3.35 lakh from the possession of the accused identified as Prakash Bharat Tawade and Uday Pramodrao Malode.

According to sources, Hudkeshwar police had received a complaint of a vehicle theft where complainant Shubham Meshraj Digde (26), a resident of Manewada Juni Basti, Besa Road informed cops that some unidentified miscreants lifted his Shine bike (MH/49/BC/7901) from his house. Following which cops lodged the complaint and launched the probe into the matter.

Advertisement

During the investigation, cops received information about Tawade (34), a resident of Kailash Nagar. Acting swiftly on the information, the squad of Hudkeshwar police led by Senior Police Inspector Kavita Isarkar, PI Chittaranjan Chandure, PSI Pramod Khandar and staff rounded him up at the police station.

Following the interrogation the accused Tawade informed cops about his aide Malode (28), a resident of Yelikeli village in Wardha. Tawade used to steal vehicles in Nagpur and would sell them in Wardha with the help of Malode.

Cops have booked the accused duo under Sections 379, 212, 414 of the IPC and placed him under arrest.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement