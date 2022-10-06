Video: High claims of ‘Mahindra’ turn hollow as ‘Thar’ gets stuck in mud in Nagpur

Nagpur: In what could be served as an ‘eye-opener’ against the mischievous advertisements, issued by private firms to endorse their products, a Mahindra Thar — offering a massive 226 mm of ground clearance, coupled with large 18-inch tyres and proper 4WD transmission — which, can ride under any circumstances not to mention climbing on to rocks or obstacles, as company claims, got stuck in muddy surface in Babde Layout, Hingna, here on Wednesday.

The owner Ram Awari, a real estate businessman along with his friends toiled hard to take out the heavy vehicle. He even dialled Mahindra Thar dealer, from where he bought the vehicle but to no avail. In the end, Awari had to call JCB to lift the vehicle from the mud.

Advertisement

Fascinated by the features, Ram Awari had booked Mahindra Thar. He got the vehicle on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. To celebrate the feat, Ram Awari along with his friends Manoj Yadav, Rajesh Kushwaha, Mangesh and others were enjoying a ride in Babde Layout on Wednesday evening when the ‘flawless’ Thar got stuck in a pit filled with mud. The situation exacerbated to an extent, where Ram Awari had to call JCB to lift the vehicle from the pit, turning high claims of the manufacturer hollow.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Ram Awari expressed his displeasure with the Mahindra Thar’s performance and blamed misleading advertisements for the situation he just went through. He has also warned others who are planning to purchase Thar to not fall for Mahendra bogus tactics.

Watch video here:

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement