Young married woman ends life in Hudkeshwar

Nagpur: A young married woman committed suicide at her residence in Hudkeshwar police area here on Tuesday afternoon. The exact reason behind the woman taking the extreme step could not be ascertained so far.

A resident of Plot No. 46, Janaki Nagar, near Bhagyalaxmi Hall, the decsead has been identified as Asmita Pankaj Bharje (26). On Tuesday around 4 pm, Asmita ended her life by hanging to a ceiling fan with the help of a dupatta. When family members spotted Asmita hanging, they pulled her down and rushed her to GMCH. Doctors there declared her brought dead.

Hudkeshwar police constable Natthu Dhoble, based on information, registered a case of accidental death and launched an in-depth probe to ascertain the reason behind Asmita taking the extreme step.