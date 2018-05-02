Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Jun 17th, 2020

    Young married woman ends life in Hudkeshwar

    Nagpur: A young married woman committed suicide at her residence in Hudkeshwar police area here on Tuesday afternoon. The exact reason behind the woman taking the extreme step could not be ascertained so far.

    A resident of Plot No. 46, Janaki Nagar, near Bhagyalaxmi Hall, the decsead has been identified as Asmita Pankaj Bharje (26). On Tuesday around 4 pm, Asmita ended her life by hanging to a ceiling fan with the help of a dupatta. When family members spotted Asmita hanging, they pulled her down and rushed her to GMCH. Doctors there declared her brought dead.

    Hudkeshwar police constable Natthu Dhoble, based on information, registered a case of accidental death and launched an in-depth probe to ascertain the reason behind Asmita taking the extreme step.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Young married woman ends life in Hudkeshwar
    Young married woman ends life in Hudkeshwar
    चीनी सामान के बहिष्कार को लेकर कैट ने 450 से अधिक उत्पादों की सूची जारी की
    चीनी सामान के बहिष्कार को लेकर कैट ने 450 से अधिक उत्पादों की सूची जारी की
    One more gang planning robbery arrested in Hudkeshwar
    One more gang planning robbery arrested in Hudkeshwar
    Accountant cheats MIDC company of Rs 3.50 lakh
    Accountant cheats MIDC company of Rs 3.50 lakh
    वायरल ऑडियो : दोबारा फोटो ग्रुप में डाले तो सोच लेना !
    वायरल ऑडियो : दोबारा फोटो ग्रुप में डाले तो सोच लेना !
    42 new COVID-19 cases detected in Nagpur; tally at 1,076
    42 new COVID-19 cases detected in Nagpur; tally at 1,076
    सफाई कर्मचारी व घंटा गाडी चालकांच्या समस्यांवर उपाययोजना करा
    सफाई कर्मचारी व घंटा गाडी चालकांच्या समस्यांवर उपाययोजना करा
    राज्यपालांनी घेतली रश्मी ठाकरे यांची सांत्वनापर भेट
    राज्यपालांनी घेतली रश्मी ठाकरे यांची सांत्वनापर भेट
    घरकुल योजनेला गती देण्याच्या मागणीसह कांग्रेस चे जिल्हाधिकारी ला सामूहिक निवेदन सादर
    घरकुल योजनेला गती देण्याच्या मागणीसह कांग्रेस चे जिल्हाधिकारी ला सामूहिक निवेदन सादर
    Amid confusion, Dy Dir Education clears air over online classes in Nagpur
    Amid confusion, Dy Dir Education clears air over online classes in Nagpur
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0