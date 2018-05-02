Young man with severe bullet injury treated at Wockhardt Hospital Nagpur

Nagpur: A 25 year old man got a new lease of life after a bullet injury when the bullet stuck in his rib cage was successfully removed in a surgery performed at Wockhardt Hospital Nagpur. The man, from a small town in Madhya Pradesh, was shot by a rival in an ongoing property dispute. The bullet was stuck in his rib cage leading to a fracture and a severe wound.

An immediate surgery was suggested to save his life which was not possible to be conducted in their home town due to lack of facilities. The family, as informed by them, had heard about the high end medical care provided in Wockhardt Hospitals so they decided to get the treatment done at the hospital. The complicated and high risk surgery was performed by Dr. Sameet Pathak, Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgeon and Dr. Manoj Pahukar, Orthopaedic Surgeon along with Dr. Swanand Melag, Anesthetist.

The man had lung as well as bone injury where bullet was stuck for more than 24 hours inside his body, before he got admitted at Wockhardt hospital. As a lot of time had already passed, it was very important to remove the bullet from the body as the longer the bullet remained inside the body, there were higher chances of wound infection and fatality. A cardiac and an orthopaedic surgery were performed on the patient in same sitting and it took only five days for him to recover and get discharged from the hospital.

“I was admitted in the hospital after I was shot on my left shoulder and a high end surgery was advised. The way I was taken care of was very good. All the staff members- Nursing, doctors and Housekeeping staff took good care of me and I recovered only in five days”, said the victim. “I was also counseled that I can avail the benefits of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister’s fund through which I also got financial help”, he added.

“We receive many high end cases from entire Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh region and our greatest advantage is availability of super specialists from different specialities- all available under one roof on full time basis”, said K. Sujatha, Centre Head, Wockhardt Hospital, Nagpur. “This case not only shows our clinical excellence but also the team work in which we believe. It is the coordination and understanding between our clinical and non clinical teams along with their dedication that we are able to give proper care and good results for even the most complicated cases”, she added.

