Young man stoned to death at a farm in Hingna

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a 22-year old man was stoned to death by three persons at a farm on Hingna-Kanholibara Road in Hingna police jurisdiction on late Wednesday night. The motive behind the murder could not be ascertained by police.

The deceased has been identified as Paras Ramesh Niranjane (22), native of Daheli, Chandrapur but currently staying at Megha Company quarter in Kanholibara.

Cops have identified one of the accused as Yogesh Arun Paturkar (32), resident of Hudkeshwar. Cops are trying to establish identity of two other accused.

On Wednesady between 11.30 pm and 11.35 pm, the three accused accosted Paras at a farm near Hanuman Mandir on Hingna-Kanholibara Road and stoned him to death in brutal manner.

Hingna API Kumbhar, based on a complaint, booked the three accused under Sections 302, 34 of the IPC and probing the matter further. No arrest has been made in the case so far.