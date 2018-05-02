Special Court Summons Mamata’s Nephew in Fake Degree Case

New Delhi: A Special Court on Thursday summoned Trinamool Congress MP and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee in a fake degree case, news agency ANI reported. The court has asked him to appear before them on July 25.

The case was filed by Supreme Court Advocate Sarthak Chaturvedi.

Earlier this week another TMC leader was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate. Senior TMC leader Madan Mitra was interrogated for over four hours by the law enforcement agency in connection with Rose Valley scam.

As per ED estimates, the Rose Valley scam is at least five times the Saradha Ponzi scam. Its chairman Gautam Kundu and attached his assets worth Rs 2,300 crore, including hotels and resorts.