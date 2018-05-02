Young girl molested in old age home in Ajni

Nagpur: Ajni Police have booked a 40-year-old man for allegedly outraging the modesty of a 19-year-old girl here, in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, cops have booked Mangaldeep Nagar resident, Sunil Wargis in this connection.

According to police sources, the victim who works at old age home was working during her night shift between the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. At around 1 am, the accused Wargin reportedly sneaked into her room and behaved objectionably with the girl. However, when girl raised alarm the accused fled the premises, the girl told Ajni cops.

Wargin has been booked under Sections 354,354(A) of the IPC. Further probe is on.



