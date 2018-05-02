Nashik: 11 Covid-19 patients die after leakage from oxygen tanker

11 Covid-19 patients lost their lives after a leakage was reported from an oxygen tanker at Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik.

Nashik Oxygen Leakage: At least 11 Covid-19 patients lost their lives after a leakage was reported from an oxygen tanker at a Nashik hospital. The incident took place at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital on Wednesday afternoon. Earlier this afternoon, a leakage was reported from an oxygen tanker while refilling, prompting the hospital and local administration officials to take measures to contain the leak. Although the leakage was fixed with the help of fire department, condition of patients on oxygen support in the meantime deteriorated and lost the battle against virus.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that leakage must have affected the supply of oxygen inside the hospital, adding that accountability will be fixed.

“Due to the valves leakage of the tanker in Nashik, there was massive Oxygen leakage. Definitely, this would have affected the supply inside the hospital. I am yet to gather more information. We will issue a press note after gathering more information,” he said.



