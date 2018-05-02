Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Wed, Apr 21st, 2021

    NDS team swing into action against establishments not conducting mandatory RT-PCR test of staff

    Nagpur: The vigilant squad of Nuisance Detection Squad (NDS) on Tuesday sealed Best Bakery located at Sharda Square for flouting Covid norms. At the same, a fine of Rs.10000 was imposed by NDS on the owners of BPCL petrol pump at Mate Square and Shubham Medicos at Medical Square for not conducting mandatory RT-PCR test of the staff. The NDS acted against 19 shops, offices and collected a fine of ₹1.60 lakhs.

    As per information, in Laxminagar zone, action was taken against two establishments and a fine of ₹30,000 was imposed. Inspected two establishments in Dharampeth zone and fined ₹35,000.Three establishments were inspected in Hanuman Nagar.In Dhantoli zone, 10 establishments were inspected and fine of ₹20,000 was recovered. While Nehru Nagar team inspected six establishments in Sataranjipura zone, ₹15,000 after inspecting 12 establishments in Asi Nagar, ₹5,000 after inspecting 16 establishments in Lakdaganj zone and collected a fine of ₹10,000 from four establishments in Mangalwari zone


