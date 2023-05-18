Young girl killed, mother injured as moped hit by truck near Medical College Square

Nagpur: A young girl was killed and her mother was injured seriously when the moped they were riding was hit by a speeding truck near Medical College Square on Wednesday evening. The truck driver fled the spot fearing police action and public anger.

The deceased has been identified as Ashlesha Sunil Thembre (20), resident of Lane No. 3, Chandramani Nagar, Ajni. The injured is Varsha Thembre (47).

Advertisement

According to police, Ashlesha and her mother Varsha were riding double seat on a moped (MH-32/AB 0343) between 6 pm and 6.30 pm on Wednesday. Both mother-daughter duo were coming to Krida Chowk from Tukdoji Square. As they took a turn towards Medical College Square, a rashly driven 10-wheeler truck (MH-36/F 0253) hit their moped with forceful impact. As a result, both fell on the road. Ashlesha suffered serious head injuries and became unconscious. Varsha was also injured seriously as the truck crushed her legs. Both were rushed to GMCH by nearby people where doctors declared Ashlesha dead on admission Varsha is being treated.

The unidentified truck driver fled the spot soon after the mishap fearing police action and angry backlash by people.

Ajni API Daund, based on a complaint lodged by Sunil Bhaurao Thembre (55), booked the truck driver under Sections 304(A), 279, 337, 338 of the IPC read with Sections 134, 177 of Motor Vehicles Act and searching for him.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement