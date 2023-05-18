Demand to form SIT to probe corruption by former trustees of Tajbagh

Nagpur: The Nagpur police have taken significant steps towards uncovering a long-standing chain of corruption within the administration of the Hazrat Baba Tajuddin Trust. However, the present management committee, consisting of key members, has now called for an investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to address the issue.

Last year, an offense was registered against former trust Chairman and senior politician Sheikh Hussain, as well as Secretary Iqbal Velji. They were charged with embezzling approximately Rs 1.60 crore between 2011 and 2016, a period during which no audits were conducted.

Advertisement

The accusations against Hussain and Velji involve the illicit transfer of plots spanning 84 acres of land to various encroachers, all for personal financial gain. It is alleged that they colluded with certain individuals, who are currently under the scrutiny of the police. Subsequently, Hussain and Velji were apprehended on May 7, following their surrender to a trial court, as mandated by the apex court’s denial of their plea for pre-arrest bail. Hussain is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital, while Velji remains in custody.

Amitesh Kumar, the Commissioner of Nagpur City Police, has entrusted the investigation to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). He has stated that additional cases may be filed against those involved in the malfeasance, as the ongoing investigation into the misappropriation of trust funds, mismanagement of budgets, suspicious dealings with encroachers, and diversion of donations has revealed further evidence of economic crimes and intricate networks.

CP Kumar noted that the beautification plan approved by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) appears to have been manipulated by past management bodies, resulting in the allocation of land to encroachers in exchange for irregular financial benefits. He also highlighted the emerging evidence of the involvement of criminal elements in the case.

The Nagpur police, with the support of the Economic Offences Wing, are determined to root out corruption within the Hazrat Baba Tajuddin Trust and bring the guilty parties to justice. The investigation continues, with the possibility of uncovering additional instances of wrongdoing and expanding the scope of the inquiry.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement