Young girl ends life in Ajni

Nagpur: A young girl committed suicide in Ajni police jurisdiction on Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Sachi Sudhakar Dange (26), resident of Jaibhim Nagar, near NMC Library, Ajni. On Sunday around 6.30 pm, Sachi ended her life by hanging to ceiling fan with the help of odhni in her bedroom. When relatives noticed Sachi hanging, they pulled her down and rushed her to GMCH where doctors declared her brought dead. The exact reason behind Sachi taking the extreme step could not be ascertained immediately.

Ajni Assistant PSI Rajendra, based on information, has registerted a case of accidental death and probing the matter from all angles.