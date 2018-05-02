Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jan 6th, 2020

    Condition of huge cash security deposit for bail is not proper: High Court

    Nagpur: Justice Swapna Joshi of Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court observed that imposing onerous condition of depositing huge cash security as a condition for bail is not proper.

    The observation came as one Bhushan Bhusari was prosecuted by Yavatmal police for the offence under Sections 420, 408, 467, 468, 471, 34 of IPC vide crime Mo. 521/19 registered on the report lodged by complainant namely Suraj Chaudhari

    It is alleged by the complainant that, he is the authorized representative of Shriram Citi Union Finance Limited. The accused Bhushan Bhusari is also an employee (Custodian) of Shriram Citi Union Finance Limited along with Rupesh Yadav who is Divisional Officer, Amol Puri (Accountant) and Hemant Bondre (Custodian and Accountant). It is alleged by the complainant that, Shriram Citi Union Finance Limited indulged in the business of extending Gold Loan and Bhushan Bhusari and aforesaid employees are responsible for keeping the gold in safe custody and depositing the amount of loan in the account of company when paid by the customers. It is alleged that Bhushan Bhusari and other employees have committed misappropriation of money to the tune of Rs, 1.16 crore and also replaced the original gold with spurious gold and thereby caused loss to the company.

    After his arrest, Bhushan Bhusari had applied for grant of regular bail before learned Sessions Court, Yavatmal. The Sessions Court, Yavatmal was pleased to allow the application preferred by the Bhushan Bhusari vide order dated 9-09-19 but imposed condition to deposit an amount of Rs. 20 lakh with the complainant company. That, Bhushan Bhusari was not a position to comply with such onerous condition of depositing an amount of Rs. 20 lakh and therefore he challenged said condition before High Court submitting that, imposing such a condition amounts to refusal of bail and such a harsh condition cannot be imposed.

    After hearing arguments, Justice Swapna Joshi quashed the said condition and instead directed Bhushan Bhusari to deposit Rs. 3 lakh as cash security.

    Adv Mir Nagman Ali appeared for Bhushan Bhusari.

    Happening Nagpur
    7th Wine festival opens with a bang
    7th Wine festival opens with a bang
    Always give back something to your school: PBVV Reunion Get Together
    Always give back something to your school: PBVV Reunion Get Together
    Nagpur Crime News
    Mob goes on rampage as truck crushes two youths to death on Chikhali Flyover
    Mob goes on rampage as truck crushes two youths to death on Chikhali Flyover
    Young girl ends life in Ajni
    Young girl ends life in Ajni
    Maharashtra News
    दुरंतो एक्स्प्रेसने विद्यार्थाचे पलायन ?
    दुरंतो एक्स्प्रेसने विद्यार्थाचे पलायन ?
    जिल्हा परिषद व पंचायत समिती निवडणूक येत्या 7 जानेवारीला
    जिल्हा परिषद व पंचायत समिती निवडणूक येत्या 7 जानेवारीला
    Hindi News
    राम कथा के श्रवण के लिए प्रभु ने ही चुनाः पं. महाराज
    राम कथा के श्रवण के लिए प्रभु ने ही चुनाः पं. महाराज
    सैतवाल जैन संस्था के अधिवेशन के नितिन नखाते स्वागताध्यक्ष
    सैतवाल जैन संस्था के अधिवेशन के नितिन नखाते स्वागताध्यक्ष
    Trending News
    Coal Scam : Finally CBI files FIR against Nagpur’s Nippon Denro Ispat
    Coal Scam : Finally CBI files FIR against Nagpur’s Nippon Denro Ispat
    Maharashtra CM extends his greetings for Journalists’ Day
    Maharashtra CM extends his greetings for Journalists’ Day
    Featured News
    Maharashtra: Massive fire in Mumbai building; eight injured
    Maharashtra: Massive fire in Mumbai building; eight injured
    Nagpur police urge citizens to write date in proper format to avoid misuse
    Nagpur police urge citizens to write date in proper format to avoid misuse
    Trending In Nagpur
    Mob goes on rampage as truck crushes two youths to death on Chikhali Flyover
    Mob goes on rampage as truck crushes two youths to death on Chikhali Flyover
    Condition of huge cash security deposit for bail is not proper: High Court
    Condition of huge cash security deposit for bail is not proper: High Court
    Young girl ends life in Ajni
    Young girl ends life in Ajni
    Coal Scam : Finally CBI files FIR against Nagpur’s Nippon Denro Ispat
    Coal Scam : Finally CBI files FIR against Nagpur’s Nippon Denro Ispat
    सैतवाल जैन संस्था के अधिवेशन के नितिन नखाते स्वागताध्यक्ष
    सैतवाल जैन संस्था के अधिवेशन के नितिन नखाते स्वागताध्यक्ष
    दुरंतो एक्स्प्रेसने विद्यार्थाचे पलायन ?
    दुरंतो एक्स्प्रेसने विद्यार्थाचे पलायन ?
    कालिदास समारोह नागपूरला सांस्कृतिक ओळख देणारा – डॉ.राऊत
    कालिदास समारोह नागपूरला सांस्कृतिक ओळख देणारा – डॉ.राऊत
    धावत्या रेल्वेत कोळसा चोरी
    धावत्या रेल्वेत कोळसा चोरी
    खासगी ट्रॅव्हल्स संदर्भात सर्वकष धोरणासाठी शहरातील नागरिकांकडून सूचना आमंत्रित
    खासगी ट्रॅव्हल्स संदर्भात सर्वकष धोरणासाठी शहरातील नागरिकांकडून सूचना आमंत्रित
    कालिदास सांस्कृतिक महोत्सवाला थाटात सुरुवात
    कालिदास सांस्कृतिक महोत्सवाला थाटात सुरुवात
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145