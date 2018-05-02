Young girl ends her life in Nandanvan

Nagpur: A young girl ended her life by consuming poisonous substance at her residence in Nandanvan area on Tuesday. The exact reason behind the girl taking the extreme step could not be ascertained immediately.

The deceased has been identified as Mahima Gurudatta Rane (21), resident of EWS Quarters, KDK College Road, Nandanvan. On Tuesday around 11.30 am. Mahima consumed sole poisonous substance with the intention to end her life.

As her health deteriorated, she was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). However, Mahima breathed her last while undergoing treatment around 9.20 pm on Thursday. The exact reason behind the girl taking the extreme step could not be ascertained immediately.

Nandanvan Woman PSI Mane, based on information, has registered a case of accidental death and launched an in-depth investigation into the matter.