Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Feb 21st, 2020

    Young girl ends her life in Nandanvan

    Representational Pic

    Nagpur: A young girl ended her life by consuming poisonous substance at her residence in Nandanvan area on Tuesday. The exact reason behind the girl taking the extreme step could not be ascertained immediately.

    The deceased has been identified as Mahima Gurudatta Rane (21), resident of EWS Quarters, KDK College Road, Nandanvan. On Tuesday around 11.30 am. Mahima consumed sole poisonous substance with the intention to end her life.

    As her health deteriorated, she was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). However, Mahima breathed her last while undergoing treatment around 9.20 pm on Thursday. The exact reason behind the girl taking the extreme step could not be ascertained immediately.

    Nandanvan Woman PSI Mane, based on information, has registered a case of accidental death and launched an in-depth investigation into the matter.

    Happening Nagpur
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    I-Clean Nagpur says ‘No To Single-Use Plastic’ in colourful style!!
    I-Clean Nagpur says ‘No To Single-Use Plastic’ in colourful style!!
    Nagpur Crime News
    Young girl ends her life in Nandanvan
    Young girl ends her life in Nandanvan
    Cash, gold jewellery stolen from house in Ajni
    Cash, gold jewellery stolen from house in Ajni
    Maharashtra News
    जी. एस महाविद्यालयात मातृभाषा दिवसाचे आयोजन
    जी. एस महाविद्यालयात मातृभाषा दिवसाचे आयोजन
    छावणी परोषद उपाध्यक्षपदी दीपक सीरिया यांची बिनविरोध निवड
    छावणी परोषद उपाध्यक्षपदी दीपक सीरिया यांची बिनविरोध निवड
    Hindi News
    अवैध शिकार के मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट में डाली याचिका : वन्यजीव प्रेमी संगीता डोगरा
    अवैध शिकार के मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट में डाली याचिका : वन्यजीव प्रेमी संगीता डोगरा
    प्रलोभन से भ्रमित न हो पालक, प्रत्येक आवेदक का होगा वेरिफ़िकेशन: आरटीई
    प्रलोभन से भ्रमित न हो पालक, प्रत्येक आवेदक का होगा वेरिफ़िकेशन: आरटीई
    Trending News
    Video: Plasto’s current director Vishal Agrawal, cheated the founder?
    Video: Plasto’s current director Vishal Agrawal, cheated the founder?
    Nagpur jail Superintendent denies suicide attempt by Hinganghat accused
    Nagpur jail Superintendent denies suicide attempt by Hinganghat accused
    Featured News
    Tata Parsi School takes up ‘Gandhigiri’ to take on encroachment
    Tata Parsi School takes up ‘Gandhigiri’ to take on encroachment
    Affidavit case: Fadnavis appears before court, gets bail
    Affidavit case: Fadnavis appears before court, gets bail
    Trending In Nagpur
    Dear Lottery which is Distributed by Future Gaming hosts a Special Awards Ceremony for the Lottery Winners..
    Dear Lottery which is Distributed by Future Gaming hosts a Special Awards Ceremony for the Lottery Winners..
    अवैध शिकार के मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट में डाली याचिका : वन्यजीव प्रेमी संगीता डोगरा
    अवैध शिकार के मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट में डाली याचिका : वन्यजीव प्रेमी संगीता डोगरा
    Young girl ends her life in Nandanvan
    Young girl ends her life in Nandanvan
    जी. एस महाविद्यालयात मातृभाषा दिवसाचे आयोजन
    जी. एस महाविद्यालयात मातृभाषा दिवसाचे आयोजन
    सिकंदराबाद एक्स्प्रेसमध्ये आरपीएफची धाड
    सिकंदराबाद एक्स्प्रेसमध्ये आरपीएफची धाड
    Cash, gold jewellery stolen from house in Ajni
    Cash, gold jewellery stolen from house in Ajni
    जैन समाज ने किया मनीष मेहता का सत्कार
    जैन समाज ने किया मनीष मेहता का सत्कार
    बेलीशॉप प्राचीन श्री शिव मंदिर में लगा भक्तों का ताता
    बेलीशॉप प्राचीन श्री शिव मंदिर में लगा भक्तों का ताता
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Bheem army get permission to hold meet in Nagpur with a rider
    Bheem army get permission to hold meet in Nagpur with a rider
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145