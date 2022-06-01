Young Force Agency Director Gulam Ashrafi, aides booked for bank frauds in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Lakadganj Police have booked Gulam Ashrafi, founder of recovery organization Young Force Agency and his three other accomplices for allegedly duping Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), Itwari Branch to the tune of Rs 1.89 crores by presenting false documents.

According to police sources, accused Ashrafi would persuade his staff to procure a loan on his behalf. Ashrafi used to assure them that he would pay the installments. However, after paying a couple of installments, he would stop payments and wait for NPA Loan Settlement. Knowing fully the fact that the borrower wouldn’t be able to pay the amount, Ashrafi’s Young Force Agency, who also was associated with the recovery process, then confiscate the vehicle. As he was well aware of the process of auction, which was followed by seizure of the vehicle, Ashrafi would buy the four and two-wheelers at cheap price and would later sell them to rich buyers at premium.