Young Force Agency Director Gulam Ashrafi, aides booked for bank frauds in Nagpur

Nagpur: Lakadganj Police have booked Gulam Ashrafi, founder of recovery organization Young Force Agency and his three other accomplices for allegedly duping Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), Itwari Branch to the tune of Rs 1.89 crores by presenting false documents.
According to police sources, accused Ashrafi would persuade his staff to procure a loan on his behalf. Ashrafi used to assure them that he would pay the installments. However, after paying a couple of installments, he would stop payments and wait for NPA Loan Settlement. Knowing fully the fact that the borrower wouldn’t be able to pay the amount, Ashrafi’s Young Force Agency, who also was associated with the recovery process, then confiscate the vehicle. As he was well aware of the process of auction, which was followed by seizure of the vehicle, Ashrafi would buy the four and two-wheelers at cheap price and would later sell them to rich buyers at premium.
Based on the complaint lodged by BoM Manager Sanket Umashankar Prasad (32), a resident of Flat No. 102, Arhit Apartment, Lakadapul, Kotwali, Lakadganj Police have booked accused Ashrafi, a resident of Yadav Nagar, Binaki Mangalwari, Lokesh Ashok Sarpe (35), a resident of Yadav Nagar, Uppalwadi, Imran Khan Usman Khan (35), a resident of 25, Yashodhan Nagar and Aspud Corporation Services under Sections 420, 406, 409, 471, 472, 474, 120 (B) of the IPC.
Speaking to Nagpur Today, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 3 Gajanan Rajmane informed that the accused Gulam Ashrafi has procured five-six loans from different banks. With the same modus operandi, he has bought/sold around 50 vehicles till date.
DCP Rajmane has urged citizens to approach Zone 3 cops if anyone has been tricked by this fraudster.