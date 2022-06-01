Maha Metro may open Krazy Castle Park on August 15 in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: There is good news for Nagpur children as Maha Metro plans to open Krazy Castle Amusement Park near Ambazari Lake on this Independence Day on August 15. Work is going on war footing to start the park after four years. It has been closed since mid.2018, according to reports.

According to Maha Metro, the park had seven rides as of now. Six more rides are being installed taking the total to 13 rides. The company will, however, not start the adjoining water park immediately. The opening of the water park will depend on the response to the 13 rides. Krazy Castle is the only park located inside Nagpur city. The other parks are outside city limits.