Nagpur: Viraat Manav Utkarsh Mahotsav was celebrated by the famous BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Nagpur on the occasion of the centenary festival of Vishwavandiya Saint Vibhuti Pramukhswami Maharaj. The main attraction of this festival was the famous and motivational speaker of BAPS Sant Gyanvatsal Swamiji’s statement.

The festival started at 7:30 pm. From the very beginning there was a crowd of devotees of Nagpur city. In the beginning of the festival, there was a strong presentation of the mega de-addiction campaign and Family Peace Campaign organized by the BAPS organization, in which small children showed a glimpse of how millions of people got rid of addictions and also 72,000 volunteers of the organization participated from 17 states of the country. They also gave a glimpse of the message of family peace by visiting 24 lakh houses in 10,012 cities and villages.