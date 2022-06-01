Nagpur: Viraat Manav Utkarsh Mahotsav was celebrated by the famous BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Nagpur on the occasion of the centenary festival of Vishwavandiya Saint Vibhuti Pramukhswami Maharaj. The main attraction of this festival was the famous and motivational speaker of BAPS Sant Gyanvatsal Swamiji’s statement.
The festival started at 7:30 pm. From the very beginning there was a crowd of devotees of Nagpur city. In the beginning of the festival, there was a strong presentation of the mega de-addiction campaign and Family Peace Campaign organized by the BAPS organization, in which small children showed a glimpse of how millions of people got rid of addictions and also 72,000 volunteers of the organization participated from 17 states of the country. They also gave a glimpse of the message of family peace by visiting 24 lakh houses in 10,012 cities and villages.
Sant Gyanavatsal Swamiji mesmerized the thousands of people present through his passionate and inspiring discourses and how to develop different dimensions of human life. He threw light on many topics like self-confidence, good conduct, good habits, organizing time, morals etc. He also gave a wonderful understanding of how one could balance family life, personal life and social life. Faith and belief in God are very essential for any human being, without this there cannot be true growth and flourishing. Thus he taught everyone the art of living the right life.
In this festival, many dignitaries of the city were present and added to the splendour. During the meeting, everyone also got the benefit of Mahaprasad containing delicious dishes.