Young engineer ends life in Manish Nagar flat

Nagpur: A young engineer committed suicide in a flat at Manish Nagar in Beltarodi police jurisdiction. The incident came to fore when neighbours complained of foul smell emanating from the flat. However, the reason behind his extreme step could not be ascertained so far.

The deceased has been identified as Ulhas Kishore Kathane (25), a resident of Flat No. 201, Prathamesh Residency, Manish Nagar.

According to police, the neighbours alerted the police about the foul smell on Tuesday morning. Staff of Beltarodi Police Station rushed to the spot and broke open the door. Ulhas was found hanging from the ceiling hook. The body was sent for post-mortem.

However, the reason behind the engineer taking the drastic step could not be ascertained so far. His parents are teachers and living in Lakhani town of Bhandara district. A case of accidental death was registered by Beltarodi police. Further probe is on.

