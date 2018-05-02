Young engineer ends life in Hudkeshwar

Nagpur: An engineer working with a multinational company in Pune committed suicide by hanging himself from ceiling fan at his residence in Hudkeshwar police area on Sunday evening. Before his drastic step, the young engineer wrote a six-page suicide note.

The deceased has been identified as Praveen Ruprao Wanjari (23), a resident of Flat No. 1, Giriraj Apartment, New Narsala.

According to police, Wanjari had completed his engineering from a reputed college in Pune. He got a job during campus interview with a package of Rs 7 lakh per annum. He returned to Nagpur in March this year after the outbreak of coronavirus. He has two married sisters, one living in Khaparkheda and another living in Bharat Nagar area of Nagpur. He was staying with his sister in Bharat Nagar after returning to Nagpur. On October 6, he shifted to a flat in Giriraj Apartment and was working from home for the company.

His family members noticed him under depression since the past few days. On Sunday, his father phoned him, but he did not pick up the phone. The father then sent his friend to the flat who broke open the door only to find the dangling body of Praveen. Hudkeshwar police have recovered a six-page suicide note in which Praveen wrote – “I don’t deserve this life. I’m very upset. That is why I am committing suicide.”

A case of accidental death was registered by Hudkeshwar police and further probe is underway.





