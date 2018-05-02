Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Oct 13th, 2020

    Nagpur cops arrest International fraudsters gang from Delhi

    Nagpur: In a significant action against online frauds, the Nagpur police arrested the members of Nigerian gang that used to dupe people promising them jobs abroad or expensive gifts, informed Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), Sunil Phulari here, on Tuesday. DCP Economic Offense Wing, Vivek Masal, Senior PI Ashok Bhaghul, PI Kshirsagar and API Mane were prominently present on this occasion.

    The cyber cell has arrested four members and an accomplice of the gang that was operating from Delhi. The gang reportedly has committed frauds worth crores of rupees.

    In July, the gang duped a retired nurse of Gittikhadan area of ₹41.7 lakh by promising her a lucrative job abroad. The victim nurse was contacted through Facebook. She was reportedly threatened by the accused of arrest if she failed to collect the parcel that had arrived at the airport by paying fees. The victim then deposited money in a bank account provided by the accused. She later came to know that she had been duped.

    On her complaint, Gittikhadan police had registered a case of fraud against the said gang.

    The cyber cell began investigating matter by tracking the account number provided by the accused. This revealed that the accused were operating from Delhi.

    A team of cyber cell led by Senior PI Baghul, PI Kshirsagar and API Mane reached Delhi. They came to know that the said bank account belonged to one Sujit Tiwari (25). He had opened many accounts in various banks in the name of fake companies. He used to take 5 per cent commission on the amount deposited by the victims and give the remaining amount to the Nigerian gang.

    After interrogating Sujit, the team along with another team of Delhi police reached Mohan garden area from where they arrested members of the Nigerian gang.

    The gang members are being interrogated to know how many other people they have duped and where the money is kept. Cases under IT Act have been registered against the accused.



