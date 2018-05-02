YOGA SESSION AT DPS MIHAN– ClassPre-Nursery to Preparatory

Yoga is a way of living that aims towards ‘a healthy mind in a healthy body’. Man is a physical, mental and spiritual being; yoga helps promote a balanced development of all the three.

DELHI PUBLIC SCHOOL, MIHAN organised a Yoga Session for their students of classes. – Pre Nursery to Preparatory. The session was conducted by the resource person Mrs. PadminiJog , who has been a yoga expert since 30 years. She made all the children perform many asanas like kapalabharti ,padmasan , sukhasan , pranayam , anuloam- viloam, etc by giving step by step instructions.

It was a very informative session. Mrs. Jog also stressed on the benefits of healthy living through yoga.She also advised all the children to start performing yoga on a regular basis in order to improve concentration in studies, to activate the brain and also to make the internal organs strong. All the children participated and practised all the asanas enthusiastically.

Children also promised to practice yoga regularly in order to keep the body healthy and the brain active at all times.