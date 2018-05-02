Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Jun 23rd, 2020

    “Yoga is the key of Healthy life: Dr.S.S.Uttarwar”

    Nagpur: International day of yoga is also called as the world yoga day. United Nations General Assembly has declared 21st of June as an International Yoga Day. India is considered to be around 5,000 year old mental, physical and spiritual practice. Yoga was originated in India in ancient time when people were used of meditation to transform their body and mind. Launching a particular date of practicing yoga all across the world and celebrating as yoga day was initiated by the Indian Prime Minister to the United Nations General Assembly.

    The International Yoga Day was celebrated by Wasudeo Nagar Nagrik Mandal Hingna Road Started the session at 8 a.m. with warm-up exercises which were followed by several Asana, the session ended at 9.30 a.m. with meditation.

    Dr.Sanjay S Uttarwar, explains the importance of Yoga with demonstration, according to him “Yoga is very necessary and beneficial for all human being if it is practiced by all on daily basis in the early morning, Yoga Day is celebrated to let people know that regular yoga practice lead to the better mental, physical and intellectual health. It positively changes the lifestyle of the people and increase the level of well-being”.

