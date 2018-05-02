Nagpur reports 67.06 % of Recovery Rates

corona-4893276_1920.jpg

Nagpur: At one end one can see the cases for the COVID 19 increasing in the city but on the other side, we see the recovery rates reaching effective ways. As per the latest reports of The Live Nagpur, the recovery for the virus has been found out to be around 67.06%, which is on the higher side when we compare it to the other place in Nagpur Division.

As per Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, around 1,601 people have been suffering from the virus and the number of people recovered so far is not less than 1103. As per reports, around 892 people in COVID-19 in Nagpur district have recovered in the district which includes 772 from the Nagpur city alone.

If you look at the district wise, the recovery comes out to be as Bhandara — 76 patients (49 recovered), Gondia — 102 (70), Chandrapur — 57 (44), Gadchiroli — 60 (45) and Wardha – – 18 (16). The higher recovery rates are primarily due to the various efforts carried out by the civic body in the Nagpur Division.. Effective planning and perfect implementation of the same have led to the quicker recovery in the city, claims the reports.

The samples that were tested without any delay and the patients suffering with other symptoms like fever cough were targeted the first and then the others. The city has always seen the faster rate of recovery, which seemed to have consistently improved. Stay tuned to know more about it and others only with us.

