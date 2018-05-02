Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

Yoga is a symbol of India’s culture and history: Union minister Nitin Gadkari

 

 

Nagpur: Union minister Nitin Gadkari said Friday yoga is a symbol of India’s ancient culture, history and heritage and it is practiced with great enthusiasm across
the world.

Gadkari performed `asanas’ (physical postures) with the people of Nagpur at Yashwant Stadium on the occasion of the International Yoga Day.

Speaking to the media, Gadkari said”Yoga Shastra is a symbol of India’s culture, history and heritage. It is being recognised and celebrated with much enthusiasm across the world.

“This way yoga will reach the last man in the society and help in living a healthy life.”

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur lass Bhumika Sinha turns sizzling judge at teen pegeant
Nagpur lass Bhumika Sinha turns sizzling judge at teen pegeant
Monsoon’s a week away in Vid, Nagpur receives light showers
Monsoon’s a week away in Vid, Nagpur receives light showers
Nagpur Crime News
Investment Bluff : Thugs of Mumbai dupe Nagpur investor of Rs 2 cr
Investment Bluff : Thugs of Mumbai dupe Nagpur investor of Rs 2 cr
Ex live-in partner dupes girl, threatens to kill her family
Ex live-in partner dupes girl, threatens to kill her family
Maharashtra News
बेले सर एज्युकेशन कन्हान व्दारे गुणवंत विद्यार्थ्यांचा सत्कार
बेले सर एज्युकेशन कन्हान व्दारे गुणवंत विद्यार्थ्यांचा सत्कार
बेटिक- आयआयटी-मुंबई यांच्यातर्फे ‘मेधा’ २०१९’ (MEDHA-मेडिकल डिव्हाइस हॅकेथॉन) या स्पर्धेचे आयोजन
बेटिक- आयआयटी-मुंबई यांच्यातर्फे ‘मेधा’ २०१९’ (MEDHA-मेडिकल डिव्हाइस हॅकेथॉन) या स्पर्धेचे आयोजन
Hindi News
दुनिया को दिया स्वस्थ रहने का मंत्र : योग जीवन का वह दर्शन है, जो मनुष्य को आत्मा से जोड़ता है
दुनिया को दिया स्वस्थ रहने का मंत्र : योग जीवन का वह दर्शन है, जो मनुष्य को आत्मा से जोड़ता है
दौड़ने को तैयार मिनी बसों को रोका जगताप ने
दौड़ने को तैयार मिनी बसों को रोका जगताप ने
Trending News
Yoga is a symbol of India’s culture and history: Union minister Nitin Gadkari
Yoga is a symbol of India’s culture and history: Union minister Nitin Gadkari
Yoga for peace, harmony, progress: PM Modi
Yoga for peace, harmony, progress: PM Modi
Featured News
जागतिक योग दिवस : नागपूरमध्ये नितीन गडकरींचाही योगाभ्यास
जागतिक योग दिवस : नागपूरमध्ये नितीन गडकरींचाही योगाभ्यास
Food with ‘cow dung’ served to patient at GMCH
Food with ‘cow dung’ served to patient at GMCH
Trending In Nagpur
Investment Bluff : Thugs of Mumbai dupe Nagpur investor of Rs 2 cr
Investment Bluff : Thugs of Mumbai dupe Nagpur investor of Rs 2 cr
Ex live-in partner dupes girl, threatens to kill her family
Ex live-in partner dupes girl, threatens to kill her family
Woman, youth robbed of gold chain in Beltarodi, Dhantoli
Woman, youth robbed of gold chain in Beltarodi, Dhantoli
Nagpur lass Bhumika Sinha turns sizzling judge at teen pegeant
Nagpur lass Bhumika Sinha turns sizzling judge at teen pegeant
Nagpur International Yoga Day 2019 – Gallery
Nagpur International Yoga Day 2019 – Gallery
Yoga is a symbol of India’s culture and history: Union minister Nitin Gadkari
Yoga is a symbol of India’s culture and history: Union minister Nitin Gadkari
सभी ज़ोन में शुरू हो मटेरियल रिकवरी सेंटर
सभी ज़ोन में शुरू हो मटेरियल रिकवरी सेंटर
Monsoon’s a week away in Vid, Nagpur receives light showers
Monsoon’s a week away in Vid, Nagpur receives light showers
Nitin Gadkari,Devendra Fadnavis,commoners mark International Yoga Day in Maharashtra
Nitin Gadkari,Devendra Fadnavis,commoners mark International Yoga Day in Maharashtra
जागतिक योग दिवस : नागपूरमध्ये नितीन गडकरींचाही योगाभ्यास
जागतिक योग दिवस : नागपूरमध्ये नितीन गडकरींचाही योगाभ्यास
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145