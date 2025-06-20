Yoga Day Celebrated in Central India Group of Institutions

Advertisement



Central India Group of Institutions celebrated International Yoga Day on June 20, 2025, in anticipation of the global observance of same on June 21. The celebration was marked by a holistic health and wellness program, seamlessly blending traditional yoga practices with vital health awareness initiatives.

Chief Guest of the event was Shri Vikas Thakare, MLA, West Nagpur.

Gold Rate 17 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,000 /- Gold 22 KT 92,100 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

In his address, he highlighted the significance of adopting yoga as a daily practice for fostering physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

Adding depth to the program, Mrs. Nisha Kakade, Regional Deputy Commissioner, Department of Textile, Nagpur, delivered an impactful speech on Drug Prevention, raising awareness about the risks associated with substance abuse and the importance of making informed life choices. PSI Mr. Sachin Dhatrak, Koradi Police Station, elaborated on the ongoing Anti-Drug Week Awareness Program, emphasizing the collaborative role of educational institutions and law enforcement in combating drug-related challenges.

A special highlight of the event was a practical demonstration on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) by Dr. Nikunj Pawar, renowned Cardiothoracic Surgeon and Director of Cardion Hospital, Nagpur, empowering participants with life-saving skills.

Certified yoga instructors Mithilesh Vaidya and Ruchika Jaswani conducted engaging yoga sessions, guiding attendees through various asanas and pranayama techniques, fostering relaxation and mindfulness.

The event was presided by Dr. Anees Ahmed, Ex-Cabinet Minister, Govt. of Maharashtra and guest of honours were Atul Kotecha (Director, Wardhaman Urban Co-Operative Bank Ltd.), Prof. Dr. S.S. Sonawane (Founder, Garud Zep Academy), Mr. Sayyed Gousudin (MPCC), Mr. Gulab Bhoyar, Mr. Ibrahim Baig (Social Worker) and Raghunath Kadke (API, Koradi Police Station), Mohd. Zaid Ahmed, Patron, Central India Group of Institutions, and Dr. S.M. Rajan, Director, Central India College of Law.

Dr. Pallavi Bhave, Dr. Yasmin Siddiqui, Dr. Swati Raut, Dr. Seema Chikhle, Dr. Sumati Deodhar, Mr. Madankumar Kadwe, Mr. Sanjay Ahir, Mrs. Victoriya Simon, Mrs. Rabiya Khan, Dr. Sayyad Sajauddin Gulab, Mr. Rizwan Ali , Mr. Tushar Meshram worked tirelessly to make the program a grand success.

The event was planned by Dr. Pallavi Bhave, and Vote of Thanks proposed was by Smt. Aarfa Ahmed.