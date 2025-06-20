Student filmed while bathing, threatened with acid attack in Nagpur; accused held

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a shocking case of harassment, a college student living in a rented room in the Sadar area of Nagpur was secretly filmed by a man while she was bathing. The accused allegedly used the video to blackmail her into maintaining a friendship with him, and later issued death threats and threatened to throw acid on her face. Following the student’s complaint, the police arrested the accused and swiftly filed a chargesheet within 15 hours.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Ashwin Dasar, a relative of the woman who owned the house where the student was staying on rent. The victim is a student at a private college in Nagpur and had been living in a rented room in the Sadar locality.

During his visits to the house, Ashwin allegedly secretly recorded a video of the student while she was bathing in the bathroom. He later confronted her with the video and began pressuring her into being friends with him, using the footage as leverage.

Fearing further harassment, the student vacated the rented room and shifted to a hostel. However, the accused reportedly continued to stalk her and even followed her to the hostel.

The situation escalated on Wednesday, when Ashwin allegedly intercepted the girl on the street and threatened to kill her and throw acid on her face if she continued to ignore him. Distressed and fearing for her safety, the student approached the Sadar Police Station and lodged a formal complaint.

Considering the seriousness of the case, police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the BNS and arrested the accused. In a swift and commendable move, PSI Santosh Shirdole, under the guidance of PI Thakre, completed the investigation and filed a chargesheet in court within just 15 hours of the arrest.

Further investigation is underway.