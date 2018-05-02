Yoga and Meditation Are Proven Remedy For Stress Management -Dr. S S Uttarwar

Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering and Research Pune, has arranged Webinar of Dr. Sanjay S Uttarwar , Renowned Academician and Motivational Speaker from Nagpur on topic “ How to Manage Stress in Life, Effective Techniques “ Live on Google meet platform. Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar Nationally renowned orator and Principal of VIT Engineering College from Nagpur was key note speaker for webinar. Majority of Students, teachers and eminent personalities around the globe was on line for the webinar. At the beginning organizer Dr. Sameer Sawarkar Coordinator Faculty and staff Development Cell PCCOER , introduce Speaker and welcome all on line participants. Dr Harish Tiwari Principal , welcome the speaker and elaborate the importance of topic in today’s scenario. Prof. Patil and other faculties was online for webinar.

Webinar starts with the present condition of pandemic and stress level among all sections of society .Speaker share present status of stress level with gathering. He gave brief idea about role of stress control for our betterment. Dr Sanjay S Uttarwar is a renowned Academician of central India and in this field since last thirty years. He has proved his expertise by serving renowned educational groups of Maharashtra and MP. He has done Post graduation and Ph.D. from Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology Nagpur in Mechanical Engineering. He has served renowned educational groups from Maharashtra and MP in various Capacities.

From Last eight years he is working as Principal of Engineering College. He is recipient of seven National and International Level Awards for his outstanding contribution to the field of academics and research. He has visited UK, Singapore, China to present research papers in International Conferences. He is having sixty research papers to his credit which are published in International Journals and Conferences. He is a renowned Motivational Speaker from region and is frequently invited by TV Channels, Radio and Educational Institutes for delivering lectures on various motivational topics.

In addition to it he is a popular singer from Nagpur and has performed at various musical concerts which took place at auditoriums of Nagpur. In his delivery Dr. Uttarwar elaborate the various reasons of stress induced within ourselves. Prof. Sameer Sawarkar nicely compeered the talk show and explain the need why heed to be given this burning topic.

Dr Uttarwar in his lucid delivery states that… Stress is the trash of modern life – we all generate it but if you don’t dispose of it properly, it will pile up and overtake your life.

He further says that Stress is the “wear and tear” our bodies experienced as we adjust to our continually changing environment; it has physical and emotional effects on us and can create positive or negative feelings. . In so adjusting to different circumstances, stress will help or hinder us depending on how we react to it.

As a positive influence, stress can help compel us to action; it can result in a new awareness and an exciting new perspective. As a negative influence, it can result in feelings of distrust, rejection, anger, and depression, which in turn can lead to health problems such as headaches, upset stomach, rashes, insomnia, ulcers, high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke. The most common currently accepted definition of stress is something that is experienced when a person perceives that “demands exceed the personal and social resources the individual is able to mobilize.”

He further explain the correlation of stress with physiology and health. Stress is an unavoidable consequence of life. “Without stress, there would be no life”. When a person experiences stress, the brain responds by initiating 1400 different responses including the dumping of a variety of chemicals to our blood stream. This gives a momentary boost to do whatever needs to be done to survive. If left unchecked, however, the person can have a heart attack or stroke. Many people start drinking alcohol. They get depressed, find it difficult to sleep, experience chest pain. The body runs out of the immunity to fight diseases. So, very often, these persons die of disease such as cancer, pneumonia, etc. The stress will never be identified as the cause of the death. stress is the proxy killer. Some other disease always takes the blame for it.

Positive side of stress is there are good stresses that promote wellness. Stress is not always necessarily harmful. Winning a race or election can be just stressful as losing, or more so, but may trigger very different biological responses. Increased stress results in increased productivity — up to a point. However, this level differs for each of us. As we have seen, positive stress adds anticipation and excitement to life, and we all thrive under a certain amount of stress.

Deadlines, competitions, confrontations, and even our frustrations and sorrows add depth and enrichment to our lives. Our goal is not to eliminate stress but to learn how to manage it and how to use it to help us. Insufficient stress acts as a depressant and may leave us feeling bored or dejected; on the other hand, excessive stress may leave us feeling “tied up in knots.” What we need to do is find the optimal level of stress which will individually motivate but not overwhelm each of us.



Remedial action to control stress falls into three categories, that are Change Your Thinking in which you have to Reframing, Positive thinking. Second Change Your Behavior such as Be Assertive ,Get Organized/ Time Management ,Ventilation ,Humor ,Diversion and Distraction and third is Change Your Lifestyle in which you have to focus on Diet, Exercise, Drink Water, Pet Therapy, Meditation ,Deep Breathing ,Nature Walks and Imagery, Hydrotherapy: A Warm, Hot Bath, Music Therapy, Sleep, Leisure, Pacing.

Dr Uttarwar further highlights the role of Yoga in reliving stress. Regular exercise and yoga ,improves flexibility and muscle joint mobility ,strengthens and tones muscles ,increases stamina ,relief from back pain , increases vitality and improves brain function ,improves digestion and elimination ,decreases cholesterol and blood sugar levels , increases circulation, boosts immune response ,increases body awareness ,relief from chronic stress patterns in the body, refreshes the body by relieving muscle strain, relaxes the mind and body, centers attention and sharpens concentration . Organiser Dr Sammer Sawarkar in his concluding remarks talks about the present scenario of stress level among students and academics .

Later in Question and answer session Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar gave answers to the questions asked by audience. Majority of students participants asks their doubts regarding role of stress in life. Audience loudly appreciate the delivery of Dr. S S Uttarwar and gave thanks to him for throwing .light on this burning topic.

Dr. Sameer Sawarkar express his gratitude towards all on line guests and propose Vote of Thanks.