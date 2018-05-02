Con man dupes woman of Rs 4 lakh by ‘promising’ job to her son in Health Deptt

Nagpur: A con man duped an aged woman to the tune of Rs 4 lakh by ‘promising’ a job to her son in the Health Department.

The accused has been identified as Shankar Chainsingh Jarwal (30), native of Ramdulwadi, Tehsil Badnapur, District Jalna.

In her complaint, Manjusha Rameshwar Sadavarte (58), resident of Plot No. 12, Diamond Nagar, Nandanvan, told police that the accused Jarwal was known to her. Between May 14, 2019 and May 9, 2021, the accused won her confidence and ‘promised’ a job to her son in the Health Department. With his glib talk, the accused took Rs 4 lakh from Manjusha and her son’s original Class 10 marksheet and school leaving certificate. However, neither the job was provided to her son nor the money was returned to Manjusha and thus the accused cheated her.

Nandanvan PSI Thorve has booked the accusedShankar Jarwal under Sections 406, 420, 506(B) of the IPC and probing the matter further.