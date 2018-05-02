    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Jun 5th, 2021

    Con man dupes woman of Rs 4 lakh by ‘promising’ job to her son in Health Deptt

    Nagpur: A con man duped an aged woman to the tune of Rs 4 lakh by ‘promising’ a job to her son in the Health Department.

    The accused has been identified as Shankar Chainsingh Jarwal (30), native of Ramdulwadi, Tehsil Badnapur, District Jalna.

    In her complaint, Manjusha Rameshwar Sadavarte (58), resident of Plot No. 12, Diamond Nagar, Nandanvan, told police that the accused Jarwal was known to her. Between May 14, 2019 and May 9, 2021, the accused won her confidence and ‘promised’ a job to her son in the Health Department. With his glib talk, the accused took Rs 4 lakh from Manjusha and her son’s original Class 10 marksheet and school leaving certificate. However, neither the job was provided to her son nor the money was returned to Manjusha and thus the accused cheated her.

    Nandanvan PSI Thorve has booked the accusedShankar Jarwal under Sections 406, 420, 506(B) of the IPC and probing the matter further.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Man killed as truck hits bike near Orange City Hospital
    Man killed as truck hits bike near Orange City Hospital
    Con man dupes woman of Rs 4 lakh by ‘promising’ job to her son in Health Deptt
    Con man dupes woman of Rs 4 lakh by ‘promising’ job to her son in Health Deptt
    Yoga and Meditation Are Proven Remedy For Stress Management -Dr. S S Uttarwar
    Yoga and Meditation Are Proven Remedy For Stress Management -Dr. S S Uttarwar
    WCL कर्मियों के प्रश्न पर INTUC से संलग्न संगठनों से चर्चा करना चाहिए था
    WCL कर्मियों के प्रश्न पर INTUC से संलग्न संगठनों से चर्चा करना चाहिए था
    वाघोड़ा-शिवरा घाट पर जांच के नाम पर सांठगांठ
    वाघोड़ा-शिवरा घाट पर जांच के नाम पर सांठगांठ
    संजय बंगाले ‘नासुप्र’चे नवे ट्रस्टी
    संजय बंगाले ‘नासुप्र’चे नवे ट्रस्टी
    मोहफुल गावठी दारु सामग्री साहित्य जप्त
    मोहफुल गावठी दारु सामग्री साहित्य जप्त
    Scientific guidelines contemplating system driven Covid management : Dipen Agrawal, President CAMIT
    Scientific guidelines contemplating system driven Covid management : Dipen Agrawal, President CAMIT
    Maharashtra set for five-level unlock from Monday
    Maharashtra set for five-level unlock from Monday
    पावसाळ्यात वीजपुरवठा सुरळीत ठेवण्यासाठी यंत्रणा सज्ज ठेवा
    पावसाळ्यात वीजपुरवठा सुरळीत ठेवण्यासाठी यंत्रणा सज्ज ठेवा
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145