“Yeh Holi Mask Wali” with Gujarat’s Pride Urvashi Solanki on her show “Urvashi On the Way”

Gujarat’s fame, Urvashi Solanki has been busy with her new venture “Urvashi On The Way”, where she will be interacting with the locals about the various social issues and stereotypes in the Comic format. She has been quite excited about her new venture that will be showcasing her tackling some gritty societal issues and discussing them with the locale. On the eve of Holi, Urvashi brings back the essence of Gujarat with her on the streets of Mumbai, Gujarati chhori with Mumbai tadka will soon engage her fans in her new video on “Urvashi on the Way” themed as “Yeh Holi Mask Wali”.

Urvashi shares the gist of her show “Urvashi on the way” and her journey from films to anchoring, “In the world of Digital, I believe starting with the channel was my best decision. I am loving the response, people are taking asking me to take their interview. As an actress, I have done soo many films and music videos in various languages.

This new journey shall bring in many opportunities for me to connect with people directly. Happy holi everyone, Play safe in this time of Epidemic Coronavirus.” The show has just begun and the wait is quite compelling for her fans. Urvashi’s recent episode is all about Holi as she goes on Streets and gets some hysterical answers from Mumbai Ki Janta.

Urvashi has been a prominent name in the Gujarati Industry, she is a phenomenal actor, singer as well as a performer. Every Navratri, Urvashi Solanki is the name that you will find all over Gujarat, one cannot elude from her mesmerizing voice and power-packed performance, and indeed she is the empress of Gujarati Folk. She received immense applauded for her Negative role in the Gujarati Film “Shootout” as well as the Gujarat Iconic Film Award for her Role. This multi-talented starlet is all game to woo you with her charm and get you talking in her show. Be ready to get spotted by her on the street with her witty questions.