Only chap in Cong with 24X7 access: Rahul on Jyoti

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on reports that Jyotiraditya Scindia tried to reach out to Sonia Gandhi and him before leaving the party but wasn’t given time. “He is the only chap in Congress who could walk into my house anytime. He was with me in college,” Rahul said in his first reaction on Scindia joining the BJP.

A day after resigning from the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP on Wednesday in presence of the ruling party’s president JP Nadda and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership, saying the country’s future is secure in his hands. Welcoming him into the BJP, Nadda recalled the party’s founder and Jyotiraditya’s grandmother Vijaya Raje Scindia and said, “he is joining his family and we welcome him.”

Thanking Prime Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda, Scindia said they have given him the platform to serve the people. “Pained” and “distressed” for not able to serve the people in his previous organisation, he said the Congress is living in denial and it is not the same party what it used to be.